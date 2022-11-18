28 JKAS officers among 30 transferred, posted

Jammu, Nov 18: Twenty eight Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers were among thirty officers transferred and posted with immediate effect in a major administrative rejig effected by the Union Territory government on Friday.
The reshuffle was effected through three separate orders of the General Administration Department (GAD).
As per GAD order, Smita Sethi, JKAS, Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department.
Raman Kumar Kesar, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. He will hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, till further orders. Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K.
Showkat Ahmad Rather, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam has been posted as Additional District Development Commissioner Kulgam and Suram Chand Sharma, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Ved Prakash, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar, vice Gurvinderjit Singh, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Neelam Khajuria, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department while Syed Shabir Ahmad, JKAS, Officer on Special Duty with State Election Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, against an available vacancy; Shahnawaz Shah, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Kashmir has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir headquarter at Lower Munda, against an available vacancy and Rakesh Dubey, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba.
Vikar Ahmad Giri, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam; Minakshi Vaid, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu and Yar Ali Khan, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, against an available vacancy.
Mehraj-ud-din Shah, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy and Surinder Pal Sharma, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Samba has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (S&M), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Through a separate order, Dr Des Raj Bhagat, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basohli with hqr at Basohli, relieving Ajeet Singh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basohli of the additional charge of the post.
Jagdish Singh, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department and Pankaj Bhagotra, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Jammu.
Ankush Hans, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government Power Development Department and Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, Under Secretary to the Government Power Development Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, Jammu.
By virtue of yet another GAD order, Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), Kashmir and PFMS matter in the Finance department has been posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Kashmir, vice Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Anu Behl, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department; Ghan Shyam Singh, JKAS, Regional Transport Officer Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur and Basharat Hussain, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, relieving Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project Samba of the additional charge of the post.
Syed Sajad Qadri, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, vice Masarat Hashim, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Satish Kumar, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department and Tahir Mustafa Malik, JKAS, Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.
Afaq Ahmed, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department has been transferred and posted as Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, vice Anju Gupta who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department and Sandeep Seiontra, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.