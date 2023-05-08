28 SrPOs promoted as CPOs

Jammu, May 8: J&K government Monday promoted twenty-eight Senior Prosecuting Officers (SrPOs) as Chief Prosecuting Officers (CPOs) in the Prosecution Department.
“As recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of these Senior Prosecuting Officers (SrPOs) as Chief Prosecuting Officers (CPOs), Level 11(67700-208700) in the pay matrix, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
The Senior Prosecuting Officers promoted as Chief Prosecuting Officers included Riaz Ahmad Dar; Sheikh Tanveer Rasool; Hilal Ahmad Bhat; Anuj Gupta; Manmohit Sharma; Ajay Dogra; Rubina Akther; Mohsin Hassan Khan; Rajesh Basotra; Jaswant Raj (SC); Rafi Ahmad Mir; Khursheed Ahmad Setari; Fayaz Ahmad Shalbaf; Abdul Rashid Mir; Pankaj Sethi; Farooq Ahmad Shagoo; Kuldeep Kumar; Gulzar Ahmad Bhat; Zain-ul-Abdin Munshi; Shafqat Murtaza; Anshuman Dubey; Rakesh Sambyal; Prithipal Singh; Aijaz Ahmad Parvez; Manzoor Ahmad Mir; Iftikhar ul Hassan Malik; Gurjot Kour and Qazi Abid Ali.
“The promotions shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions or appeals/OAs/TAs, if any, pending before any competent court of law/CAT,” the order mentioned.