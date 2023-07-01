3 arrested for sale of fake Amarnath Yatra registration slips

Jammu, July 1: Jammu police today claimed to have busted a racket involved in the preparation and sale of fake registration slips of Amarnath yatra.
The police said that the racket duped devotees and the prime accused of this racket along with two of his associates have been arrested.
SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that during the examination of yatra registration slips of some devotees of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, Jammu Administration found that some devotees possess fake slips. Upon this cognizance was taken and an investigation was set into motion wherein it came to the fore that these devotees have been duped by a racket being run from Delhi wherein fake registration slips are being provided to the pilgrims.
A case under FIR 188/23 U/S 420 IPC was registered in Trikuta Nagar police station and investigation of the matter was set into motion. It was thoroughly probed by a team of concerned PS, SDPO East and SP South Jammu.
During the investigation, it came to the fore that a man from Delhi is running a racket involved in the preparation of these fake registration slips, and then a team of Jammu police raided Delhi and succeeded in arrest of the accused namely Harender Verma resident of West Rohtas Nagar, Shahdra Delhi.
Later two of his accused namely Daleep Prajapati son of Hari Chand, Vinod Kumar son of Jagan Nath were also arrested.
The main accused was involved in the preparation of fake registration slips while the other two associates indulged in arranging bus service and medical certificates for devotees.
The accused were running this racket and selling fake registration slips to devotees duping them of their hard-earned money.
During the raid, a computer and printer used in the crime have also been seized and further investigation is going on.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli appealed to devotees desiring to come on a pilgrimage of Amarnath to register themselves only through notified Government means and not to fall prey to the hands of criminals.