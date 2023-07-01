3 arrested for sale of fake Amarnath Yatra registration slips

The police said that the racket duped devotees and the prime accused of this racket along with two of his associates have been arrested.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that during the examination of yatra registration slips of some devotees of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, Jammu Administration found that some devotees possess fake slips. Upon this cognizance was taken and an investigation was set into motion wherein it came to the fore that these devotees have been duped by a racket being run from Delhi wherein fake registration slips are being provided to the pilgrims.