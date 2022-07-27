3 arrested with 12 kg heroin, Rs 11 lakh from Jammu

Jammu, July 26: ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Tuesday said that Jammu Police have achieved a major success against drug smuggling with the arrest of three inter-state smugglers and recovered of 12 kilogram heroin along with Rs 11 lakhs cash from their possession in Narwal area.
“Acting on specific information, police recovered 12 kgs of heroin and cash approx Rs 11 lakhs at a special naka established in the jurisdictions of Police Station Bahu Fort. The approximate value of drugs seized is around Rs 24 crores in the international market,”Singh said.
"From the packing material of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones,” he said.