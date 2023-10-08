3 burglars arrested; stolen ornaments worth lakhs recovered

Police said that on October 7, 2022, a complainant name (withheld) appeared at Police Station GRP Jammu and produced a written application stating that her gold and silver ornaments were stolen by unknown thieves in a running train at Platform No 1 Railway station Jammu.

“On receiving the application, a case FIR No.15/ 2022 US 380 IPC was registered at PS GRP Jammu and subsequently investigation started. During the course of investigation, a number of suspects were interrogated and technical evidence was collected. In this regard, a SIT was constituted by SSP Railway Jammu Mohan Lal Kaith under the overall supervision of Albeena Malik, SDPO Railway Jammu,” police said.