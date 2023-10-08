3 burglars arrested; stolen ornaments worth lakhs recovered

Jammu, Oct 8: Government Railway Police (GRP) Jammu arrested three burglars and recovered stolen ornaments worth lakhs from their possession.
Police said that on October 7, 2022, a complainant name (withheld) appeared at Police Station GRP Jammu and produced a written application stating that her gold and silver ornaments were stolen by unknown thieves in a running train at Platform No 1 Railway station Jammu.
“On receiving the application, a case FIR No.15/ 2022 US 380 IPC was registered at PS GRP Jammu and subsequently investigation started. During the course of investigation, a number of suspects were interrogated and technical evidence was collected. In this regard, a SIT was constituted by SSP Railway Jammu Mohan Lal Kaith under the overall supervision of Albeena Malik, SDPO Railway Jammu,” police said.
During the investigation, the team headed by Inspector Madan Lal went to Haryana and conducted several raids.
“On October 3, 2023, three accused were arrested who confessed their involvement. After hectic efforts all the ornaments worth Rs 1.70 lakhs were recovered. The continuous strenuous efforts made by a team of GRP, including Niaz Ahmed SHO GRP Jammu in the last three months made it possible to recover more than 200 gms of gold ornaments worth Rs 14.5 lakhs in both FIR 15/2022 and 15/2023,” police added.