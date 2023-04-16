3-day Baisakhi Devika Mela concludes in Udhampur

Udhampur, Apr 16: The 3-day Historic Baisakhi Devika Mela which commenced on 14 April on the banks of holy Devika rivulet in Udhampur town, culminated today with overwhelming participation of over 50,000 to 55000 visitors and devotees. Visitors from different areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir thronged the mela site.
GM DIC, Pankaj Anand- the mela officer was the chief guest, while Deputy District Election Officer, Gurdev Kumar and Tehsildar Udhampur Amit Manhas were the guests of honour at the valedictory day. The mela was organized under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna.
The District Administration Udhampur had made elaborate arrangements for security, drinking water, power supply, medicare, traffic regulation, Sanitation etc for the historic event.
A number of temporary sweet shops, toy shops, and other eatery corners set up by local and outside vendors were the main attraction for the general public visiting the mela site.
The mela also featured a variety of cultural programmes based on rich folk Dogra culture organised by the District Information Centre, Udhampur under the supervision of District Information Officer, Rajinder Kumar Digra.
On the concluding day, Ashok Hans and the party and local artists of the District presented folk songs which were applauded by one and all. The general public congratulated the district Administration Udhampur for the successful conduct and culmination of the Mela.