3-day training workshop culminates at Patnitop

Speaking on the importance of these training workshops, Raina said that these sessions imparted in-depth knowledge of party ideology, policies and principles. “These training sessions lead to the steady maturity of party activists. Every BJP activist must reflect the party principles in his or her day to day activities and this training enables the party activist to imbibe these teachings, principles,” he said.

Raina asked all the party leaders to pass on the crux of these sessions to other party activists in their respective areas. He also spoke on the national and international policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government which, he said, was “progressing on the “Nation First” policy.”