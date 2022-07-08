3-day training workshop culminates at Patnitop

Patnitop, July 8: Exhorting the party leaders to “work extra hours”, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Friday stated that the BJP was “all set to form a full majority government in Jammu & Kashmir on its own, following assembly elections.”
He made this statement on the concluding day of J&K BJP’s 3-day training workshop, being held at Patnitop.
BJP national secretary Dr Narinder Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, former Deputy Chief Ministers Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, BJP J&K Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former minister Sat Sharma, general secretaries Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal attended the training workshop besides other senior party leaders.
National training convenor Dr Mahesh Sharma addressed the first session which was chaired by secretary Veenu Khanna. RSS Prant Karyavah Dr Vikrant Sharma addressed the second session which was chaired by Pawan Sharma.
Ravinder Raina addressed the third and the concluding session of the training workshop which was chaired by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma.
Speaking on the importance of these training workshops, Raina said that these sessions imparted in-depth knowledge of party ideology, policies and principles. “These training sessions lead to the steady maturity of party activists. Every BJP activist must reflect the party principles in his or her day to day activities and this training enables the party activist to imbibe these teachings, principles,” he said.
Raina asked all the party leaders to pass on the crux of these sessions to other party activists in their respective areas. He also spoke on the national and international policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government which, he said, was “progressing on the “Nation First” policy.”
He added, “By the virtues of this dedicated army of nationalist BJP activists, the party will ensure that the nation is strengthened both internally and externally and is ready to lead the entire world as its leader.”
He called upon the BJP leaders to “work extra hours now” and stated, “With your dedicated efforts, BJP is all set to form a full majority government in Jammu & Kashmir on its own.”
Dr Vikrant Sharma elaborated on the prominent role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Indian society since its inception by Dr Hedgewar. “A need was strongly felt to unite the society which can successfully protect the boundaries of the nation in future as well. Slowly led by the strong nationalist policies and deep thought processes, many more organisations working in different areas came into existence, which continuously worked to unite the society and strengthen the nation. Similarly earlier Jana Sangh and then BJP were formed to provide a strong nationalist political force to reinstate Bharat as Vishva-Guru,” he added.