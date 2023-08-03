3-day VIC on ‘Terrorism, Counter Insurgency’ begins at SKPA

According to an official statement, 14 officers of J&K Police from various Police units and wings and 66 Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police are participating in the Vertical Interaction programme. The training programme has a comprehensive purpose to enlighten participants about critical national security concerns, the range of challenges and threats originating from adversarial neighbours, specifically focusing on J&K and India.

“Its meticulously crafted curriculum serves to address core objectives, which include ‘Counter terrorism in J&K’; ‘Radicalization, Counter insurgency strategies’; ‘Cyber terrorism and digital threats’; ‘Community engagement in countering terrorism’; ‘Securing borders through development’ and ‘Internal security and intelligence. Through this well-structured course, participants will gain insights, knowledge, and skills to effectively address the complex and evolving landscape of terrorism and insurgency, contributing to the enhancement of national security,” the statement mentioned.