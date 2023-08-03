3-day VIC on ‘Terrorism, Counter Insurgency’ begins at SKPA

Jammu, Aug 3: Three-day Vertical Interaction Course (VIC) on “Terrorism and Counter Insurgency” commenced at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) on Thursday.
According to an official statement, 14 officers of J&K Police from various Police units and wings and 66 Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police are participating in the Vertical Interaction programme. The training programme has a comprehensive purpose to enlighten participants about critical national security concerns, the range of challenges and threats originating from adversarial neighbours, specifically focusing on J&K and India.
“Its meticulously crafted curriculum serves to address core objectives, which include ‘Counter terrorism in J&K’; ‘Radicalization, Counter insurgency strategies’; ‘Cyber terrorism and digital threats’; ‘Community engagement in countering terrorism’; ‘Securing borders through development’ and ‘Internal security and intelligence. Through this well-structured course, participants will gain insights, knowledge, and skills to effectively address the complex and evolving landscape of terrorism and insurgency, contributing to the enhancement of national security,” the statement mentioned.
In the inaugural function, Garib Dass, IPS, ADGP, Director SKPA was the chief guest. He extended a warm welcome to all participants and engaged in an interactive session centred around the theme "Terrorism and counter insurgency" in Jammu and Kashmir. Director SKPA, in a comprehensive manner, encapsulated various facets of terrorism over the past three decades in J&K. The Director provided a comprehensive overview of the underlying factors contributing to terrorism in the region, including the elements of separatism, radicalization, evolving threat landscape, and the challenges posed by cyber terrorism.
Furthermore, Garib Dass, IPS, Director SKPA shed light on the remarkable tales of valour and sacrifices made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in their efforts to counter terrorism. The enduring commitment of the Police force to not only thwart terrorism but also to garner the support and trust of the people of J&K was emphasized; reflecting the aspiration to win hearts and minds amid adversity, the statement mentioned.
The eminent guest faculties Syed Afadul Mujtaba (retired) IGP; Mohd Arshad JKPS, SSP; Sanjay Parihar, JKPS, SSP; Kameshwar Puri, JKPS, SP, Dr Ekta Manhas, Dr Ranjan Sharma, Prof Vishal Sharma, and Nayeem Abass Hamdani, Cyber Consultant would deliver lecture and share their valuable experiences and knowledge with the participants.
Inaugural function was also attended by Sheikh Zulfkar Azad, JKPS, SSP; Ashish Gupta, DySP SKPA and faculty of SKPA. The course is being coordinated by Sukhvir Singh, DySP, assisted by SI Babu Ram.