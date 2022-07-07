3 dead, 7 critically injured after bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Udhampur

Srinagar, July 7: At least three persons area feared dead and seven others critically injured after a bus carrying a marriage party met with an accident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
“We do not know the exact number of deceased persons. We have rushed rescue teams to the spot. The rescue operation has been started by the locals and more people are rushing there with the equipment,” said a police official from Ramnagar.
Quoting initial reports, police said that the bus (registration number 5050) skidded off the road and plunged into a 100 meter deep roadside gorge.
The number of casualties may increase as many people are seriously injured, he said.
The bus was carrying a marriage party from Gundia village of Ramnagar, said the official, adding the accident was caused by over speeding.
More details are awaited.