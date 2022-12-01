Mother-son duo among 3 of a family killed in Kathua road mishap

Srinagar, Dec 1: Three members of a family, including a mother-son duo, died and two others were critically injured in a road mishap in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.
Police sources said that five members of a family were travelling in a car when the driver lost control and it skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-ft-deep Sewa ‘nullah’ in Mangiar near Bani, leaving two occupants dead on the spot and others injured.
A rescue operation was launched and the injured were evacuated to the hospital where one of the critically injured also succumbed to the injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Monika Gupta (40), wife of Sanjay Gupta, Sheikher Gupta (45), son of Ram Lal and Sidharth Gupta (11), son of Sanjay Gupta.
Two injured persons have been identified as Parbhat Gupta (18), son of Pawan Gupta and Rubi Gupta (40), wife of Rajesh Gupta, all residents of R.S Pura, Jammu district.