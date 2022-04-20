3% hike in DA of pensioners, family pensioners from Jan 2022

Srinagar Apr 20: The J&K government on Wednesday announced a 3 percent hike Dearness Allowance to pensioners and family pensioners from January 2, 2022.
As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, the new rate of DA will be 34 percent of basic pension/ family pension against existing 32 percent.
The arrears on account of the revised DA shall be paid in cash in employees and thereafter shall form part of the pension after April.
Besides, DA involving fractions of 50 paise shall be rounded off to the next higher rupee and fractions below 50 paise shall be ignored.