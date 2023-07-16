3 injured in accident on Ramnagar-Udhampur road

Jammu, July 16: Three persons were today wounded in a road mishap on Ramnagar – Udhampur road.
Police said that an alto car driver lost control of the vehicle, and it plunged into the roadside gorge at Kaghote wounding three persons traveling in the car.
Immediately, a rescue operation was launched and the injured were evacuated from the spot to the hospital for their treatment. Inquest proceedings in this regard have been initiated by the concerned police.
Meanwhile, a youth namely Vaneet, resident of Chenani was wounded when he was hit by a vehicle at village Thard in Udhampur district. The injured were rushed to the District Hospital Udhampur.