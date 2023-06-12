3 injured in firing incident involving narcotic smugglers in Samba

During the scuffle, police said that Satinder Paul Singh opened fire with pistol upon the local youth due to which two youths namely Sunil Kumar, (21), son of Bhagwan Dass, resident of Rangoor Camp and Sunil Kumar (21), resident of Rangoor Camp sustained bullet injuries.

During this scuffle, police said that one of the three smugglers namely Sunny of Amritsar, Punjab also got injured due to the gunshot of his accomplice Satinder Paul Singh.

As the smugglers’ Innova vehicle had been caught by the local youth after firing, the police said the smugglers including the injured one fled from the spot using a bike belonging to the local youth.