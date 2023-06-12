3 injured in firing incident involving narcotic smugglers in Samba

Jammu, June 12: Police have achieved a major success with the arrest of three hardcore smugglers and recovery of 2.08 kg heroin, cash, and magazines from their possession following a firing incident in Samba district.
The arrested smugglers have been identified as Jagdeep Singh (21), resident of Madipur, tehsil Patti, district Taran Taran Punjab, Satinderpal Singh (26), resident of Rattoke, Gurudwara Bhikh Wind, district Taran Taran Punjab and Sunny Kumar (22), resident of Guru Nanakpura, Amritsar, Punjab.
Police said that during the intervening night of June 11 and 12 three heroin smugglers entered into an altercation on a trivial issue of giving a pass to the vehicle with the local youth at border village Rangoor Camp in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramgarh.
During the scuffle, police said that Satinder Paul Singh opened fire with pistol upon the local youth due to which two youths namely Sunil Kumar, (21), son of Bhagwan Dass, resident of Rangoor Camp and Sunil Kumar (21), resident of Rangoor Camp sustained bullet injuries.
During this scuffle, police said that one of the three smugglers namely Sunny of Amritsar, Punjab also got injured due to the gunshot of his accomplice Satinder Paul Singh.
As the smugglers’ Innova vehicle had been caught by the local youth after firing, the police said the smugglers including the injured one fled from the spot using a bike belonging to the local youth.
In the meanwhile, the information had been received through reliable sources to the Police Station Ramgarh regarding the firing incident and this alerted all nakas across the district.
Accordingly, police registered a case FIR Number 31 of 2023 under section 307 IPC, 3/25 Arms Act at Police Station Ramgarh.
Besides, the information was instantly shared with all the Police Stations and Police Posts of the district by PCR Samba under the directions of SSP Samba Benam Tosh. The alert Police Party of Rarian Naka succeeded in apprehending all the 3 smugglers who were fleeing after committing the crime.
“All the three injured were immediately shifted to CHC Ramgarh from where they were referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment,” the police said and added that during their intensified checking all the three heroin smugglers including the injured one were arrested.
During questioning, they disclosed in the presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class that they had a hidden pistol Glock with magazine ammunition near the Rarian Naka point.
Upon this, a police team of SDPO Vijaypur, Executive Magistrate 1st Class, SHO and other officers brought the accused to the disclosed suspected point near Rarian and recovered one pistol with one magazine and four live rounds and two pockets of heroin weighing 2.08 kg.
Moreover, the police have also added section 8/21/22/25/29 NDPS Act to the instant case and started investigation. The police have also recovered Rs 93200 Indian currency from the possession of the accused and also seized 4 costly mobile phones from their possession. Police have also seized a vehicle Innova bearing registration number CH0BW-8889 which was used for heroin smuggling.
The police have also seized three used rounds and one live round from the scene of the crime. Further investigation of the case is underway.