3 Inspectors placed as DySPs

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal, the Inspectors placed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) included Mohammad Rafi, Malik Zada Idrees and Ravinder Paul Singh.

It was further ordered that these arrangements would not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when the same would be made in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2022, read with Government Order No. 653-Home(P) of 2017 dated June 7, 2017 and Government Order No 1031-Home of 2017 dated August 9, 2017.