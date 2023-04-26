3 inter-state drug smugglers arrested in Samba

Police said that a police party headed by Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary and comprising SHO Police Station Vijaypur Tribhawan Khajuria, conducted raids at Gurha Morh, Vijaypur. During the raid, police arrested all three notorious narco suppliers red-handed while they were supplying heroin and syringes to the addicts in lieu of cash which was also seized. The seizure amounts to rupees 19,440.00.

The arrested heroin suppliers have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepu Punjabi resident of Gurha Morh Vijaypur, Ashu Choudhary alias Ashu Jatt, son of Roshan Lal, resident of Gagore in Vijaypur and Ajay Kumar resident of Shiv Nagar in Vijaypur.