3 inter-state drug smugglers arrested in Samba

Jammu, Apr 26: Police today claimed to have arrested three inter-state drug smugglers in Samba district.
Police said that a police party headed by Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary and comprising SHO Police Station Vijaypur Tribhawan Khajuria, conducted raids at Gurha Morh, Vijaypur. During the raid, police arrested all three notorious narco suppliers red-handed while they were supplying heroin and syringes to the addicts in lieu of cash which was also seized. The seizure amounts to rupees 19,440.00.
The arrested heroin suppliers have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepu Punjabi resident of Gurha Morh Vijaypur, Ashu Choudhary alias Ashu Jatt, son of Roshan Lal, resident of Gagore in Vijaypur and Ajay Kumar resident of Shiv Nagar in Vijaypur.
A case FIR number 48 of 2023 under section 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Vijaypur and an investigation has been initiated in this regard.
The arrested accused had been notorious ‘Chitta’ suppliers operating in the areas of Samba, Kathua, and Jammu and even outside Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that Deepu Punjabi and Ashu Jatt had been involved in several cases registered/ challaned against them in Jammu, Samba, Himachal Pradesh etc.
The SSP Samba Benam Tosh said that a total of thirty notorious suppliers of heroin have been arrested in three months and several others have been booked under relevant sections of law in different FIRs and raids are being conducted to nab them.