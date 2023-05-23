3 JKAS officers among 5 transferred, posted

Jammu, May 23: J&K government has ordered the transfers and postings affecting five officers, including three from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).
Minor rejig was effected after recalling two officers, including a junior scale JKAS officer, from the Resident Commission, Mumbai and New Delhi.
As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, two officers/officials of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir viz., Shruti Bhardwaj, junior scale JKAS, Manager, JK House, Mumbai and Sakshi Koul, Junior Assistant, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi have been recalled from Resident Commission, Mumbai and New Delhi respectively and their services have been placed at the disposal of the Industries and Commerce and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction departments respectively.
Consequent upon their recalling, three officers, including two JKAS officers, have been transferred and posted with immediate effect.
Parveen Kumari, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner in the Direction Office, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.
Sachin, Junior Scale JKAS, Block Development Officer, Kastigarh has been transferred and posted as Manager, JK House, New Delhi and Ritikesh Sharma, Sub-Inspector, State Taxes Department, Jammu, has been transferred.
As per the order, Ritikesh’s services have been placed at the disposal of Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.