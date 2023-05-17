3 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu, May 17: The government Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Sarib Sahran, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Jammu (South) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department and Ajay Sharma, Junior JKAS, District Information Officer, Samba has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.