3 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu, June 5: The government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Suheel Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Ghanshyam Basotra, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Through a separate order, Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Executive Officer, J&K State Haj Committee, on deputation basis, for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever will be earlier.
As per order, during his deputation, the officer will retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent cadre i.e. Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service.