3 JKAS officers transferred, posted

As per GAD order, Suheel Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ghanshyam Basotra, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo in addition to his own duties, till further orders.