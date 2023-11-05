3 Jr Scale JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu, Nov 5: The government has ordered the transfers and postings of three Junior scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per the GAD order, Sana Khan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Under Secretary in the office of the Chief Secretary.

Farukh Nasir Paul, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Pallvi, Project Manager, DIC, Udhampur, has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Social Welfare Department.