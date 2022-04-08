3 Motor Vehicle Inspectors attached

As per an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary Transport Department Hirdesh Kumar, three Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs), who were attached, included Asif Amin Chalkoo, working in the office of ARTO Anantnag; Manzoor Ahmad Qurashi, working in the office of ARTO Anantnag and Hakeem Shahid Mehboob, working in the office of ARTO Ganderbal.

The order has been issued following registration of case FIR No. 04/2021 P/S Anti Corruption Bureau, Anantnag U/S 7 of the PC Act 198B and Section 120-B IPC against officers and officials of ARTO Office Anantnag and others.