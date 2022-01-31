3 nodal officers nominated for implementing central schemes in J&K

Jammu, Jan 31: J&K government on Monday nominated three J&K-level nodal officers for implementation of Central Sector Schemes of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
As per the GAD order, Special Secretary SurajParkashRukwal would be the nodal officer for the scheme ‘Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction’ and 115 District Disaster Management Authorities.
Deputy Director Planning LalitBhat would be the nodal officer for schemes 'AapdaMitra' and National Disaster Management Information System. Senior consultant WaseemShafi Dar would be the nodal officer for 'India Disaster Resource Network' scheme.