3 officials suspended for tampering revenue record

Those suspended included Mohd Iqbal Zargar (the then Naib Tehsildar Bahu, tehsil Bahu of district Jammu) presently attached with Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Mohd Ashraf (the then Girdawar Circle Bahu, district Jammu) presently posted as GQ Circle No 9, Kheri Bishnah and Mohd Sayed (the then Patwari Patwar Halqa, Chowadhi district Jammu) presently posted at Hydraulic Division, Ramban.

“Pending enquiry into their conduct regarding the tampering of revenue record of village Chowadhi, district Jammu, in respect of mutation number 2400/Jeem, these officers are hereby placed under suspension in terms of Rule 31 of J&K Civil Service (CC&A) Rules 1956," read an order issued by the Administrative Officer with Financial Commissioner (Revenue) J&K Pawan Kotwal, JKAS.