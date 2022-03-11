3 panels to monitor DGGI 2.0 implementation

On January 22, 2022, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released the maiden District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for 20 districts of J&K.

With it, J&K became the first union territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.

A seven-member J&K-level apex committee besides monitoring the implementation of the DGGI 2.0 would take policy decisions about the ambit of the initiative.