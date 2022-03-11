3 panels to monitor DGGI 2.0 implementation

Jammu, Mar 11: Chief Secretary-led J&K-level apex panel would be among three panels constituted to monitor implementation of District Good Governance Index (DGGI) 2.0 in J&K.
On January 22, 2022, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released the maiden District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for 20 districts of J&K.
With it, J&K became the first union territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.
A seven-member J&K-level apex committee besides monitoring the implementation of the DGGI 2.0 would take policy decisions about the ambit of the initiative.
The committee would also review all qualitative changes and the use of the tools for its effective implementation.
Besides the apex committee, the review committees and steering committees would be there to monitor and review the progress of DGGI 2.0 at the divisional and district levels.
The District Good Governance Index of J&K was prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the J&K government in pursuance of the announcements made in the ‘Behtar e-Hukumat – Kashmir Aelamia’ resolution adopted on July 2, 2021, in the regional conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’ held at Srinagar.
The exercise on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index was set in motion in July 2021.
“Sanction has been accorded to the constitution of the J&K-level apex committee, divisional level review committees, and steering committees at district level for monitoring implementation and reviewing overall progress of the DGGI 2.0 at the J&K, divisional, and district levels,” Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.
The J&K level apex committee would have the Chief Secretary as its chairman while Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department; Principal Secretary to the Government General Administration Department; Secretary to the Government Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Director General, Economics and Statistics and State Informatics Officer NIC as its members.
Director General J&K, IMPARD, would be its member secretary.
As per the terms of reference, the divisional-level committees would be responsible for the overall coordination of the steering committees and timely uploading of DGGI data on the dashboard at district levels within the respective divisions.
The five-member divisional level review committees would comprise the concerned Divisional Commissioner as chairman; any major HoD or Director nominated by Divisional Commissioner (concerned); Director Trainings, IMPARD, Jammu or Srinagar and State Informatics Officer NIC as members.
Regional Directors Economics and Statistics would be the member secretary.
Similarly, the steering committee at the district level, as per terms of reference, would be responsible for the timely collection and uploading of data on the DGGI dashboard every month at the district level.
The five-member steering committee at the district level would have the Deputy Commissioner (concerned) as its chairman while Additional Deputy Commissioner; Chief Planning Officer (CPO); District Informatics Officer (NIC) would be its members.
District Statistical Officer (DSEO) would be the member secretary.
Official sources said that the District Good Governance Index of the J&K government “represents a major administrative reform in bench-marking good governance at the district level.
“A significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at state or district level, the DGGI provides a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in J&K,” they said.
The DGGI framework has 58 indicators drawn from different aspects of development and district administration distributed in all-encompassing 10 sectors such like agriculture and allied sector, commerce and industry, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, welfare and development, public safety and judiciary, and citizen-centric governance.