3 rape accused arrested in Samba

Those arrested included Romi Kumar, resident of Samba, Rohit Saini and Rohit Kumar, both residents of Arnia. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh, in an official statement, said that the police were dealing with cases of crimes against women very seriously in the district. “The persons against whom serious allegations of rape, molestation, domestic violence etc are proved, are immediately arrested,” he said.