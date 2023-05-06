3 robbers arrested, stolen vehicles recovered as police crack theft cases in Jammu

Jammu, May 6: Police today claimed to have worked out two different theft cases in the jurisdiction of police station Gandhi Nagar and police post Narwal with the arrest of three robbers, and recovery of stolen vehicles.
Police said that they received a robbery complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station following which the police team rounded up two persons for investigation purposes.
The suspected persons were identified as Rohit Mehra, resident of Mubarak Mandi Pakki Dakki Jammu at present Rehari in Jammu and Sunil Kumar, resident of Lane No 24 Fowara Chowk Greater Kailash, Jammu.
During sustained questioning, police said that both of them disclosed their involvement in the commission of the crime, and on their disclosure, seven stolen motor vehicles were recovered from their possession from different places. Moreover, two scooties were recovered from their possession.
Similarly, another theft case was registered at police post Narwal on the written complaint of Shah Mohammad, resident of house number 1 in Sunjwan Jammu. The complainant claimed that his truck bearing registration no JK21-B-9057 was stolen by unidentified persons from auto aid petrol pump Narwal, Jammu.
With the registration of FIR, the police teams did strenuous efforts and with the help of CCTV footage of the area finally recovered the stolen vehicle from the accused namely Raj Kumar, resident of Sunail Majalta in district Udhampur.