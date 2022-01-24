3 selection panels of SKIMS reconstituted

Jammu, Jan 24: J&K Chief Secretary will lead the 11-member Apical Selection Committee, which is among three selection panels of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar, reconstituted by the government on Monday.
Two other panels reconstituted included the Senior Selection Committee (SSC) and Junior Selection Committee (JSC). Sanction to reconstitution of these three panels was accorded in suppression of all previous orders issued on the subject.
Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, the Apical Selection Committee will comprise Director AIIMS New Delhi or Dean as his representative in the event of his non-availability; Director PGIMER, Chandigarh or Dean as his representative (in the event of his non-availability); Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education Department; former Director and Dean SKIMS Prof M S Khuroo; a nominee of the Chairman Governing Body, SKIMS; Director General Codes, Finance Department; Principal Government Medical College Srinagar; Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Srinagar as members and Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS as co-opted member.
Director SKIMS and ex-officio secretary to the government will be its member-secretary. As per the GAD order, the Apical Selection Committee will be assisted by the subject experts from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of them, two experts will be for selection or promotion to the faculty positions at the level of Professor or Additional Professor and one will be for Associate Professor or Assistant Professor, to be nominated by the Director, SKIMS.
ìThe recommendations of the Apical Selection Committee shall be implemented by Director SKIMS with the prior approval of the chairman Governing Body, SKIMS,î Principal Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi specified.
Meanwhile, the reconstituted 7-member Senior Selection Committee and Junior Selection Committee will have the same composition. They will have Director SKIMS and ex-officio secretary to the government as chairman while Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS; Medical Superintendent SKIMS; Director Finance SKIMS; a representative (each) of General Administration Department and Finance Department as members. Additional Director SKIMS will be the member-secretary in both the panels.
Dwivedi ordered that the recommendations of the Senior Selection Committee will be submitted to the General Administration Department for its placement before the chairman Governing Body, SKIMS for approval. The recommendation of Junior Selection Committee will be implemented by the Director, SKIMS.