3 selection panels of SKIMS reconstituted

Two other panels reconstituted included the Senior Selection Committee (SSC) and Junior Selection Committee (JSC). Sanction to reconstitution of these three panels was accorded in suppression of all previous orders issued on the subject.

Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, the Apical Selection Committee will comprise Director AIIMS New Delhi or Dean as his representative in the event of his non-availability; Director PGIMER, Chandigarh or Dean as his representative (in the event of his non-availability); Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education Department; former Director and Dean SKIMS Prof M S Khuroo; a nominee of the Chairman Governing Body, SKIMS; Director General Codes, Finance Department; Principal Government Medical College Srinagar; Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Srinagar as members and Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS as co-opted member.