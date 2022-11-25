3 young boys drown mysteriously in Billawar

Jammu, Nov 25: Three young boys were today found drowned in Bhini Nalla in Billawar of Kathua district under mysterious circumstances.
Police sources said that they received reliable information about the drowning of three persons. A police team from the concerned police station was rushed to the place and it was found that three youths were drowned in Bhini Nalla. They said that the bodies were fished out with the help of local divers and they were shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.
“These young boys did not return home last night following which the families became suspicious and they informed police about their concerns and accordingly police swung into action,” they added.
Their identity was established as Sheetal Kumar (18), son of Jeet Kumar, Pankaj Sharma (17), son of Romesh Chander and Pankaj Sharma, son of Roshan Lal. A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation is underway.