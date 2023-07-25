Jammu
3025 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir
Jammu, July 25: A total of 3025 Amarnath Yatris, as a part of 23rd batch, Tuesday left Bhagwati Nagar Jammu base camp for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal to reach the Amarnath cave shrine nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas.
Officials said, “A total of 3025 yatris including 2270 men, 696 women, 4 children, 48 Sadhus, and 5 Sadhvis left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 119 vehicles under tight security arrangements Tuesday morning. Of them, 1160 yatris including 735 men, 421 women, and two children opted for Baltal and 1865 yatris including 1535 men, 275 women, two children, 48 Sadhus, and 5 Sadhvis chose Pahalgam route.”
The yatra, which started on July 1, would culminate on August 31.