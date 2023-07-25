3025 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Officials said, “A total of 3025 yatris including 2270 men, 696 women, 4 children, 48 Sadhus, and 5 Sadhvis left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 119 vehicles under tight security arrangements Tuesday morning. Of them, 1160 yatris including 735 men, 421 women, and two children opted for Baltal and 1865 yatris including 1535 men, 275 women, two children, 48 Sadhus, and 5 Sadhvis chose Pahalgam route.”