33rd Police Public Mela prize distribution held

Speaking on the occasion, DGP said that with the great efforts and hard work of the welfare section of PHQ, Police Public Mela, a grand event, is being organized every year for public and police parivar. He expressed his pleasure for the successful conduct of this year’s mela which was conducted after a gap of three years due to COVID. Speaking about the foolproof mechanism in place for selecting the winners, he said that some people don’t even know that they have won the prize and the department makes every effort to trace them and hand them their prizes. He congratulated the winners and their families.