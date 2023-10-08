4 arrested for attack on police in Samba

The arrested hardcore criminals have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Bashir, resident of Rakh Barothian Vijaypur district Samba; Farooq Ahmed, son of Saraj Din, resident of Agra Chak, tehsil R S Pura district Jammu; Mohd Rashid alias Shida, son of Sadiq Hussain, resident of Chak Manga tehsil and district Samba and Bashir Ahmed, son of Mareed, resident of Debri Dabar tehsil Bishnah district Jammu.

A police spokesperson said, “On Thursday evening, on a specific tip off, Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) team assisted by Police team of Bari Brahmana raided the house of one hardened heroin smuggler Mushtaq Ali alias Kaka at infamous heroin hotspot Sarore in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bari Brahmana during which a group of heroin smugglers attacked the Police and NCB teams resulting into severe injuries to four officials including PSO of SHO Police Station Bari Brahmana; PSO of SDPO Bari Brahmana and two NCB sleuths.”