4 DySPs placed as in-charge SPs

Jammu, Apr 10: J&K Home Department Monday placed four Selection grade Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as in-charge Superintendents of Police (SPs) in their own pay and grade, with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal, the DySPs placed as in-charge SPs included Sajad Ahmad Sheikh; Vishal Manhas; Vinod Kumar and Ajay Sharma, all officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS).
“This arrangement is purely on stop-gap basis and shall not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when, the same is made, in accordance with the rules; and further the placements shall be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petition(s) or Original Application (OAs), if any, pending consideration before the Court(s) or Tribunal(s) of competent jurisdiction,” Goyal said in the order.