4 excavators, 6 dumpers seized for violation of mining rules in Kathua

During the visit, 4 excavators and 6 dumpers involved in illegal mining at Sukhu Chak Katal outside the area of allotted mining permits were seized from the spot and immediately handed over to a police party led by SI Shubam Mahajan and SI Ram Paul.

As per the measurement, the company had illegally excavated 50,536 MTs of ordinary earth from the area beyond limits of allotted mining sites for filling work of the express highway by using heavy excavators and dumpers hired from local people.