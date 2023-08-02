4 Excise Inspectors transferred, posted
Jammu, Aug 2: The Finance department has ordered the transfers and postings of four officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Excise & State Taxes (Subordinate) Service with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, Rafeeq Ahmed Nath, Inspector has been transferred from Excise Range, Anantnag-Pulwama-Kulgam-Shopian and posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Stamps, Kashmir.
Sajad Hussain Baldave, Sub-Inspector has been transferred from Excise Range, Anantnag-Pulwama-Kulgam-Shopian and posted in the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Recovery, Kashmir.
Eshan Lankar, Sub-Inspector has been transferred from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Recovery, Kashmir and posted at Excise Range Anantnag-Pulwama-Kulgam-Shopian.
“All these officials shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect,” Vaidya ordered.
Through a separate order, Rakesh Chopra, Inspector has been transferred from office of the Deputy Commissioner Accounts (Excise Department), Jammu, and posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Stamps Jammu with immediate effect.
“The official shall be deemed to have been relieved,” the order added.