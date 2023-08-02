4 Excise Inspectors transferred, posted

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, Rafeeq Ahmed Nath, Inspector has been transferred from Excise Range, Anantnag-Pulwama-Kulgam-Shopian and posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Stamps, Kashmir.

Sajad Hussain Baldave, Sub-Inspector has been transferred from Excise Range, Anantnag-Pulwama-Kulgam-Shopian and posted in the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Recovery, Kashmir.