4 female heroin suppliers arrested in Samba

Samba, July 8: Police today claimed to have achieved a major success with the arrest of four female heroin suppliers including most wanted female heroin supplier Saleema code name “Bachi” of Balole, Bari Brahmana in district Samba.
The arrested lady heroin suppliers have been identified as Saleema Bibi alias Bachi, wife of Murad Ali alias Chuchu, resident of Balole Nallah in Bari Brahmana; Gunna Bibi, wife of Kaga Gujjar, resident of Sidhra in district Jammu; Fullan Bibi, wife of Teg Ali, resident of Chak Baggian Vijaypur in district Samba and Salima Bibi, wife of Mansha, resident of Rakh Barotian at Vijaypur in district Samba.
Acting on a specific tip off that the most wanted heroin supplier escorted by her accomplices was traveling from Kathua side to Samba by a vehicle, a joint Police party of District Anti NDPS team and Police Post Supwal headed by Incharge Police Post Supwal PSI Deepika Jalotra laid a naka near NHW Supwal.
They conducted a checking of all passenger vehicles as well as private vehicles and intercepted four suspected ladies who turned out to be the most wanted heroin supplier “Bachi” of Balole and three other female smugglers two of whom were also involved in the attack on Police near Rakh Barotian Vijaypur.
Accordingly, they were handed over to the police parties of concerned Police Stations who immediately reached Police Post Supwal and arrested the accused.
While two heroin suppliers namely Saleema code name Bachi of Balole Nallah in Bari Brahmana and Gunna of Sidhra in Jammu have been arrested by Bari Brahmana Police, two lady heroin smugglers namely Fullan of Chak Baggian Vijaypur and Salima of Rakh Barotian, who were also involved in the attack on Police near Rakh Barotian, have been arrested by Vijaypur Police.