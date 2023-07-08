4 female heroin suppliers arrested in Samba

The arrested lady heroin suppliers have been identified as Saleema Bibi alias Bachi, wife of Murad Ali alias Chuchu, resident of Balole Nallah in Bari Brahmana; Gunna Bibi, wife of Kaga Gujjar, resident of Sidhra in district Jammu; Fullan Bibi, wife of Teg Ali, resident of Chak Baggian Vijaypur in district Samba and Salima Bibi, wife of Mansha, resident of Rakh Barotian at Vijaypur in district Samba.

Acting on a specific tip off that the most wanted heroin supplier escorted by her accomplices was traveling from Kathua side to Samba by a vehicle, a joint Police party of District Anti NDPS team and Police Post Supwal headed by Incharge Police Post Supwal PSI Deepika Jalotra laid a naka near NHW Supwal.