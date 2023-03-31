4 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, Mar 31: The government today ordered the transfer of four JKAS officers.
Anshumali Sharma, JKAS, General Manager, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi, against an available vacancy.
Irfan Bahadur, JKAS, Secretary, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, against an available vacancy, a government order said.
Afroza Bano, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, relieving, Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, JKAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) of the additional charge of the post.
Mohammad Altaf Bhat, JKAS, Tehsildar, Kangan, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ganderbal, till further orders,” the order said.