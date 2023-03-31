4 JKAS officers transferred

Anshumali Sharma, JKAS, General Manager, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Irfan Bahadur, JKAS, Secretary, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, against an available vacancy, a government order said.