4 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu, June 14: The government Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department has been transferred and will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Narayan Dutt, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government Skill Development Department.
Through a separate order, Manoj Kumar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.
Ram Lal Sharma, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.