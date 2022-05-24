4-member panel to probe 'wrong death declaration' of newborn in J-K

Headed by Sanjay Turkey, Assistant Director (schemes), DHS Jammu, the committee has been asked to submit its report within two days, they said.

The baby girl had survived miraculously after a local resident objected to her burial in his fields without his knowledge, forcing her family to dig up the grave within an hour of the burial.

The incident sparked protests inside the CHC Banihal, also known as sub-district hospital Banihal, by the relatives of the girl against the medical staff, prompting the block medical officer to suspend two employees posted at the labour room, and order a probe.