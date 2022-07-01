4 officers transferred

Jammu, July 1: In a minor administrative reshuffle, the J&K government Friday ordered the transfers and postings of four officers with immediate effect.
Through three separate orders, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Managing Director, J&K Handloom, and Handicrafts Corporation has been transferred and posted as Administrator Associated Hospitals Srinagar relieving Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.
Atul Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Industries and Commerce Department has been posted as Managing Director, J&K Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation.
Through a separate order, Girdhari Lai, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Estates, Jammu, against an available vacancy with immediate effect.
As per yet another GAD order, Muhammad Yaqoob Dar, Administrative Officer, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, J&K has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer Government Medical College Anantnag against an available vacancy.
The officer would be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect.