4 officers transferred

Through three separate orders, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Managing Director, J&K Handloom, and Handicrafts Corporation has been transferred and posted as Administrator Associated Hospitals Srinagar relieving Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

Atul Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Industries and Commerce Department has been posted as Managing Director, J&K Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation.