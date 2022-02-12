4 poachers arrested for killing Sambhar Deer: Police

Police said that it received information that few persons had hunted down a protected wild animal ‘Sambhar Deer’ by shooting with arms in Lamsora area.

Accordingly, FIR No 12 of 2021 under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and 3/25 of Arms Act was registered at Police Station Reasi. Following this Police arrested the four accused persons and identified them as Bittu Singh, Daler Singh, Sher Singh and