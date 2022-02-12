4 poachers arrested for killing Sambhar Deer: Police

Jammu, Feb 12: Four poachers were arrested in Reasi for killing the protected wildlife, Police said Saturday.
Police said that it received information that few persons had hunted down a protected wild animal ‘Sambhar Deer’ by shooting with arms in Lamsora area.
Accordingly, FIR No 12 of 2021 under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and 3/25 of Arms Act was registered at Police Station Reasi. Following this Police arrested the four accused persons and identified them as Bittu Singh, Daler Singh, Sher Singh and
Village Defense Committee (VDC), Special Police Officer (SPO) Krishan Singh, all residents of Lamsora, Bhomag.
Bittu Singh's 12-bore gun, the licensed guns of Daler Singh and Sher Singh and 303 service rifle of Krishan Singh were also seized, Police said.
Police said that Krishan Singh has been disengaged as VDC SPO and his services discontinued.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Reasi Shailender Singh said, "The killing of the beautiful animal is barbaric. The accused involved in this barbaric act will be brought to justice."