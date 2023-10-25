40 mobiles worth Rs 6 lakh recovered in Samba: SSP

Samba, Oct 25: Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh Wednesday handed over 40 recovered smartphones worth Rs 6 lakhs approximately to the actual owners at a function organised at District Police Headquarters Samba.
Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary, Deputy SP Garu Ram among other officers were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said that 134 mobile phones worth Rs 17 lakhs approximately were recovered by police in nine months in Samba district and handed over to the actual owners.
He reiterated the commitment of police to solve all big or small property related cases on priority basis and said that towards that end police would leave no stone unturned in Samba district.
A police spokesperson said, “Owners of the android mobile phones and their families appreciated the role of Samba police, especially speedy recovery of mobile phones and expressed thanks for returning the same in a time-bound manner.”