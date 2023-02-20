41 Inspectors placed as DySPs

“These arrangements shall not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when the same is made in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2022, read with Government Order No. 653-Home(P) of 2017 dated June 7, 2017 and Government Order No. 1031-Home of 2017 dated August 9, 2017; and these placements shall be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petitions(s) orapplication(s), if any, pending, before any competent forum(s)/court(s) of competent jurisdiction or any existing or future orders of the Courts,” it was further ordered.