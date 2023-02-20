41 Inspectors placed as DySPs

Jammu, Feb 20: J&K Home Department Monday placed 41 Inspectors as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) on stop gap basis, in their own pay and grade.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal, the Inspectors placed as DySPS included Vishal Shore; Vinod Kumar; Manjeet Singh; Gulzar Ahmad; Rakesh Jamwal; Kirpal Singh; Sataykam Sharma; Om Parkash; Mushtaq Ahmad; Reyaz Ahmad; Ghulam Hassan; Dharminder Kumar; Rabinder Singh; Abdul Nafi; Ramesh Lal; Charanjeet Singh; Mohammad Yousuf; Athar Samad; Rajesh Kumar; Mukhtar Ahmad; Bashir Ahmad; Showkat Abdullah Khan; Farooq Ahmad Sofi; Deepak Jasrotia; Deshbir Singh; Muzaffar Ahmad Shah; Munshi Gh.Nabi; Sunil Gupta; Nazir Ahmad; Sonam Rigzin; Feroz Ahmad Hurra; Khushwant Singh; Mohd Azeem; Stenzin Durje; Khalida Parveen; Tariq Ahmad Sofi; Rouf Ahmad; Mir Gulazar Ahmad; Gh.Ali; Mohd Ayoub and Ashiq Hussain.
“These arrangements shall not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when the same is made in accordance with the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2022, read with Government Order No. 653-Home(P) of 2017 dated June 7, 2017 and Government Order No. 1031-Home of 2017 dated August 9, 2017; and these placements shall be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petitions(s) orapplication(s), if any, pending, before any competent forum(s)/court(s) of competent jurisdiction or any existing or future orders of the Courts,” it was further ordered.