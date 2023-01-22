‘435 schools shall be developed as green schools’

Jammu, Jan 22: Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar, chaired maiden meeting of Steering/Monitoring Committee for final selection of PM SHRI Schools from across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pertinently, first of it's kind PM SHRI Scheme was launched on Teacher’s Day, 2022, by the Prime Minister, which is also being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj (State/UT Nodal Officer, PM SHRI), Directors School Education, Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Ravi Shanker and Tassaduq Hussain, Director Finance SED, Iftikhar Hussain, Special Secretaries SED, Kanta Devi, Nasir Wani and Anu Behl and Joint Director Planning Parshotam Kumar.
Project Director apprised the meeting that Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India (PM SHRI) is a centrally sponsored scheme for development and up-gradation of more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening selected existing schools managed by Central, State, UT governments and local bodies.
He informed that the Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Education, has identified 4747 schools in J&K through UDISE + data. Among them 4648 schools applied through online challenge portal while 2159 schools passed as per the benchmarks set by MoE. However, after verification at the district level only 1241 schools were approved for state level verification/selection. He also informed that, 722 schools are to be selected in 2 years, where in Portal for self applying shall be opened 4 times in a year.