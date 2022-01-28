47 Police officers promoted

Jammu, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters Friday issued promotion orders of 47 officers vide different orders of PHQ.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that as recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 16 SIs of Armed wing and eight ASIs of Executive Police has been ordered.
Besides, 23 officers have been given in-situ promotion. The statement said that the DGP congratulated the promoted officers and their family members and expressed hope that the promotion would serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.