5 IAS officers among 6 transferred

Jammu, Sep 9: Senior IAS officer Chowdhary Mohd Yasin has been posted as Managing Director (MD), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) while Ayushi Sudan has been posted as Mission Director National Health Mission J&K.
They were among six officers, including five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who were transferred and posted by the J&K government on Friday with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Ch Mohd Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K has been transferred and posted as MD, KPDCL against an available vacancy.
Ayushi Sudan, IAS, (AGMUT: 2017), Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna has been transferred and posted as Mission Director NHM, J&K. However, she will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, till further orders.
Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT: 2017), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), against an available vacancy.
Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT: 2018), Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Urban Development Agency, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director Tourism Kashmir.
Harvinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2019), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Uri, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Uri has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu.
Dr Ghulam Nabi ltoo, JKAS, Director Tourism Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.