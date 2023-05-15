5 medical students injured in clashes at GMC Jammu

Jammu, May 15: Atleast five medical students were injured following clashes between two groups following arguments when the link of a controversial movie was shared in a whats app study group of the medical students in the Boys Hostel here at the Government Medical College and Hospital, here last night.
The injured have been identified as Dr Haseeb son of Sajjad Hussain, resident of Bhaderwah, Arunesh son of Rajinder Singh, resident of Udhampur, Akshit son of Kuldev Parsad, resident of Billawar in Kathua, Aniket son of Surinder Kumar, resident of Udhampur, and Umar Farooq, son of Farooq Hussain, resident of Budgam.
“Haseeb has sustained injuries in the head, but he is stable and improving,” said an official in the hospital. Whereas, the Principal of the GMC Hospital, Dr Shashi Sudan told media persons that five students had sustained injuries, and four of them have minor injuries.
“Four injured medical students have been discharged from the emergency after providing needed medical care and the fifth injured has received stitches. He is likely to be discharged as his health has improved,” she said while speaking to the media.
Sharing details, she said that the incident had happened last night. “I instantly went to the hostel to monitor the situation. FIR has been lodged against the involvement of outsiders (ex-medical students) which allegedly led to the provocation,” she said.
Based on the institutional disciplinary committee and other evidence the GMC Principal told Greater Kashmir that they have rusticated 10 medical students from the hostel for two months for their involvement in the clashes. These students were identified during the course of inquiry and a disciplinary action was taken to ensure peace in the hostel.
These students have been barred from attending classes till the completion of inquiry by the disciplinary committee of the institute, the principal added.
Meanwhile, the management has deployed additional eight security personnel and a supervisor in the hostel to ensure safety and security round the clock. Besides, police have also lodged two FIRs in the clashes case.
Officials said the situation was normal in the hostel and it was under control with the positive role of the GMC administration and police as both sides were booked and action was taken to prevent such incidents in future. Earlier, the SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli said: “There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in the GMC Hospital, Jammu.” “We have taken cognizance of the matter and investigation is going on,” he added.