5-member panel to verify Centaur Hotel liabilities

Jammu, May 2: J&K government Tuesday constituted a five-member panel for verifying liabilities projected by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India in respect of Centaur Hotel, Srinagar.
As per GAD order, the panel would comprise Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC); Director General Codes, Finance Department; Director Finance, Tourism Department; Director Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and Company Secretary, JKTDC. “The Committee shall be serviced by the Tourism Department,” the order said.