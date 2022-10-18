5 newly promoted DySPs posted in ACB

Jammu, Oct 18: The government on Tuesday posted five Inspectors, upon their promotion, as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) J&K, with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, four DySPs posted in ACB J&K were repatriated to the Home department for further posting. Besides, an Inspector posted in the Bureau, after promotion as DySP, was also repatriated to the Home Department for further posting.
Five Inspectors posted in ACB, who upon their promotion, were posted as Deputy Superintendents of Police (in ACB) included Farooq Ahmad Wani; Khursheed Ahmad Wani; Gurmeet Singh; Laxmi Kant and Champa Devi. As per GAD (Vigilance) order, four DySPs, posted in the ACB, repatriated to Home Department for further posting included Zafar Iqbal Nawaz; Rameez Rashid Bhat; Masood Ahmad Beigh and Rais Ahmad Mir.
However, Inspector Ashwani Kumar, posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau, upon his promotion as DySP, was also repatriated to the Home Department for further posting.