5 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Kathua

During the visit, a total of one loaded dumper and 4 tractor trollies involved in illegal mining and illegal transportation were seized at Bharwal, Kathera, Taraf Tajwal and Basant Pur areas of the district. District Mineral Officer informed that routine check ups and raids are being laid down in Khads and river beds during day and night hours to check illegal mining activities in ongoing monsoon season and strict action is initiated against illegal miners.