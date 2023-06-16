50 narcotic suppliers arrested in 5 months in Samba: Police

The drug peddler has been arrested by a police team composed of SHO Police Station Bari Brahmana Sunil Sharma and PSI Rajat Sharma under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana Rahul Nagar and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.

The SSP Samba Benam Tosh said that a total of 50 notorious narco-suppliers, smugglers including top inter-state heroin smugglers have been arrested in five months in district Samba and several others have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act in different FIRs.