50 narcotic suppliers arrested in 5 months in Samba: Police

Samba, June 16: Police today claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered heroin worth Rs 15, 000 from his possession.
The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Aman Kumar Sharma, a resident of Katra. The accused Aman used to collect heroin from the Bari Brahmana area and he was nabbed by police when he was coming out of the infamous hotspot after collecting heroin. The police have intensified patrolling to apprehend heroin suppliers operating in the heroine-infested areas of Samba District.
The drug peddler has been arrested by a police team composed of SHO Police Station Bari Brahmana Sunil Sharma and PSI Rajat Sharma under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana Rahul Nagar and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.
The SSP Samba Benam Tosh said that a total of 50 notorious narco-suppliers, smugglers including top inter-state heroin smugglers have been arrested in five months in district Samba and several others have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act in different FIRs.
Two notorious heroin suppliers have also been detained and lodged in jail under PITNDPS Act, 1988.
Meanwhile, stringent legal action against heroin smugglers, suppliers, and peddlers is underway and police are determined to eradicate the heroin menace from Samba district once and for all. A case FIR Number 139 of 2023 under section 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bari Brahmana and further investigation is going on.