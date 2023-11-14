50 year long pending demand fulfilled by Modi Govt: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Nov 14 : After inaugurating a bridge in Nowshera constituency today , the J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said that Modi government has fulfilled the 50 year long demand of the people.

According to a press release, Raina and Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) inaugurated the strategically significant Atal Setu in Nowshera Constituency.

DDC Sangeeta Sharma, BDC Chairperson Neena Sharma, District President Neena Sharma, Sukhdev Choudhary, Sarpanches and& Panches, Anita Choudhary, Masood Choudhary and a large number of people were present at the occasion.

Ravinder Raina extended congratulations and greetings to the people of Nowshera Constituency on the inauguration of Atal Setu. He said that the Modi Government is fulfilling the dreams of common citizens.

“Thousands of crores ofrupees are released by the Modi Government for the development of rural areas, cities and towns. Completion of Atal Setu and many more projects in Jammu and Kashmir shows commitment of the Modi government towards development”, Raina said.

Raina said that 20 Panchayats Dharat , Kheri, Babber, Potha, Brari , Sayal, Seri, mangiote, Deeing, Kalal, Siot, Lamberi, Dandesar , Bagnoti, Rajal, and 60,000 people of Nowshera Constituency are going to get its benefits. He shared that the project cost Rs 20 crores, which included Bridge along with approach roads connecting Jammu-Poonch National Highway from Lamberi to Seri Loc area ALC. He appealed to the people to continue this ray of development and vote to ensure Modi government again in 2024.

Jugal Kishore aid that under the Modi Government many demands of the people are fulfilled. He said that the Modi Government is working on the mission mode on the theme of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas and has ensured tremendous works. Every rural and Urban corner is developed under the Modi Government with improved road connectivity, water facility under Jal Jeevan Mission and Health sector have been improved.

Sharma said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing revolution in development. Built in the memory of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajypayee Ji and benefitting 20 Border Panchayats and 60,000 people, this bridge would be a great resource to the development of the border area.